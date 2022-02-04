Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wahda renewed the contract of its international player, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, 22, until the “summer of 2026”, to cut the way for clubs wishing to obtain the services of the player whose previous contract with “Al Annabi” expires at the end of the current season, and he was promoted to the first team for the 2018-2019 season. He played 56 matches with Al Annabi and scored 3 goals in the league.

Tahnoun Al Zaabi, who was founded at Al Wahda Club Academy, is considered one of the young talents with outstanding abilities, and he has emerged remarkably this season with his club and the national team.