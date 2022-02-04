Despite the DDR5 RAM are now starting to arrive in the homes of consumers, thanks to the presence of more and more models on sale and finally of compatible motherboards that can be bought normally, it must be said that it could take a long time before this becomes the new standard. At the moment, in fact, most of the machines continue to host DDR4 and will continue to be so for a long time to come, despite the fact that the offer is gradually improving (we have reviewed some recent Fury DDR5 RAM in this article), as most customers are still making the most of their devices. new generation, especially as regards the medium and medium-high range. And so companies are still luckily launching new devices on the market, such as the Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4 RGB that we want to deepen in this review.

LED and very high compatibility

The Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4 RGB detailed in this review arise from the new branded brand Kingstonwhich has incorporated HyperX maintaining the design of the company’s gaming products that over the years have been able to satisfy many consumers. Even the new devices present themselves with an idea of ​​this type, despite the pleasant differences that can already be noticed from the packaging. The jewels come in fact placed in a white packagewhich contains the classic plastics that set the benches of RAM, ensuring further protection outside the outer carton. The new white packaging guarantees greater elegance to the product, which, once extracted, immediately makes you feel its quality when you interface with the materials used by the manufacturer.

So here we find ourselves mounting the RAM on the classic motherboards compatible with what is now the old generation, exploiting its potential immediately even without installing any software. A particularly positive side is the versatility that the devices present, as they really adapt to the needs of any consumer. As you can see at following linkmemories can be purchased in different cuts and with various frequencies, with obviously the prices that vary according to the chosen configuration. To write this review, we have put our hand on the kit that offers 2 banks of 16 GB, for a total of 32 GB, which are presented with a frequency of 3600 MHz, although the series has the opportunity to go up to 4,600 MHz.

Speaking of the design, we noticed that the presence of RGB, ready to make the design easily recognizable, does not affect the assembly that much. The problem with memories that have heatsinks of this type is that in some cases there is no way of being able to mount certain heatsinks, especially if they are larger, but fortunately this is not the case. So here is that once you start the computer with the RAM in question, you have a way to check them by choosing the software you prefer among the compatible ones, really a lot. Between Asus, MSI, Gigabyte And ASRock, with the related compatible programs, it is possible in almost every case to put your hand to the LEDs and customize them according to your system, if desired, synchronizing them accordingly. However, there remains the possibility of leaving the design as it is, in case you are not interested in aesthetics.

Performance and stability

The devices present themselves with excellent possibilities once again in almost all fields, offering excellent performance both with Intel (also being compatible with XMP) that with AMD. We got to try them mainly by exploiting the potential of the motherboard X570 Aorus Elitewhich allowed us, among other things, to use the excellent software RGB Fusion 2.0 to maneuver the LEDsalthough an update was needed to allow the device to detect the products in question.

Both for gaming, and with some benchmark and work software, the RAMs offered potential in line with what was communicated by the manufacturer, managing to meet our expectations and not presenting any kind of problem, between incompatibility and potential overheating, which in both cases did not show up during our trial.