On the other hand, another of the big events that is happening with the club is the news that Cristiano Ronaldo may be considering leaving the club. Nobody knows if it is because of the results or if he has personal reasons that are not clear, but it is true that he has hinted that he may say goodbye to Al Nassr before too long.

Furthermore, their pre-season has not been the best. It is true that they won the last match, but that does not take away from the two previous defeats, especially the heavy 5-1 defeat that left the players with clear evidence of what their shortcomings were and are at the start of the season. Faults that they will have to correct against an Al Nassr that surely comes with renewed energy for this league.