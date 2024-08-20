August 22 will mark the start of the 2024 Saudi Pro League, with Al-Nassr taking on Al-Raed in the opening round. Both teams will be looking to start the season with a win after having very different campaigns last season.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting:
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Date: Thursday, August 22
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina and 11:00 in Mexico
Stadium: Al-Awwal Park
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Hilal SFC
|
1-4 D
|
Saudi Super Cup
|
Al Taawon
|
0-2 V
|
Saudi Super Cup
|
Almeria
|
3-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Grenade
|
1-0 D
|
Friendly
|
Lusitano Évora 1911
|
0-0 E
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
NK Slaven Belupo
|
0-4 V
|
Friendly
|
NK Varazdin
|
5-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Zorya Luhansk
|
3-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Damac
|
1-1 E
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ahli SFC
|
0-0 E
|
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr are not in their best form, after losing the final of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup 1-4 to their biggest rival at this time, the same team that took the league from them last year, so a promising start to this first matchday of the new season is very important for the team in order to start off on a better footing than they have shown so far.
On the other hand, another of the big events that is happening with the club is the news that Cristiano Ronaldo may be considering leaving the club. Nobody knows if it is because of the results or if he has personal reasons that are not clear, but it is true that he has hinted that he may say goodbye to Al Nassr before too long.
On the other hand, Al-Raed is coming off a season that, although it was not bad as they did not have to save themselves in the final moments, they were twelfth in a league in which they should aspire to more, although it is true that their rivals are knowing how to strengthen themselves, bringing in talent from other better leagues.
Furthermore, their pre-season has not been the best. It is true that they won the last match, but that does not take away from the two previous defeats, especially the heavy 5-1 defeat that left the players with clear evidence of what their shortcomings were and are at the start of the season. Faults that they will have to correct against an Al Nassr that surely comes with renewed energy for this league.
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi, Alex Telles, Lajami, Al Amri, Al Ghannam, Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Raed: André Moreira, Mohhammed, Mubarak Al Rajeh, Gonzalez, Loum, Hamad Al Jayzani, Al-Beshe, Normann, Al Subaie, Júlio Tavares and El Berkaoui.
Al Nassr 3-1 Al-Raed
