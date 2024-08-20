The price of red tomatoes in the country rose 79.46 percent annually last July, its highest increase since February 2020, when it rose 83.43 percent, according to data from Inegi.

According to an expert consulted, drought and extreme rainfall, marketing margins and the insecurity affecting the transport sector, in that order, have led to this increase.

An increase in the price of this vegetable is very important for the Mexican consumer, since it is one of the most widely used in food. Juan Carlos Anaya, general director of the Agricultural Markets Consulting Group (GCMA), explained that the increase in the price of tomatoes is mainly due to the reduced supply of the food due to the effects of the climate, first due to an extreme drought and later due to excessive rainfall.

He added that this factor is added to the marketing margins in the chain (producer, wholesale, semi-wholesale and retail to the consumer).

However, the insecurity that affects transporters must also be considered, since they are extorted by criminals on the roads that connect with the main supply centers in the country, such as the one located in Mexico City, said Anaya. Although this vegetable is produced in the 32 federal entities of the country, Sinaloa is the main one with a contribution of 19.58 percent. The average production was 3 million 475 thousand 890 tons from 2018 to 2022, according to GCMA. According to Inegi, the product that has become most expensive in the country is chayote, with a price increase of 83.35 percent, followed by tomatoes.