



He Betis He has had numerous injury problems during the season. Manuel Pellegrini He has seen how the infirmary has not been completely emptied at any time during the course and therefore he has had problems making his teams, especially in the center of the field and on the sides. Marc Roca He has been one of the footballers who has spent the longest time in dry dock, but last Saturday he was finally able to have minutes again and joins the cause to try to straighten the team’s course.

The Catalan midfielder for whom Betis paid four and a half million euros last summer after being at the club last year on loan, jumped onto the field in the 71st minute of the match when Betis was outnumbered but the duel was still tied (1-1). Kike García would score shortly after, in just four minutes, the two goals that gave Alavés the victory (1-3).

Long period of absence

Marc Roca finally reappeared after being out for just over three months. The midfielder He was injured during the derby against Sevilla played on October 6 and has since been recovering from the ankle injury suffered then. The first conservative treatment he followed did not have the desired effect and the club announced in mid-November, after a month of the footballer’s absence, that Roca would undergo biological treatment with stem cells to heal the joint.

The footballer now hopes to have greater continuity with the team after having overcome his ankle problems that did not allow him to start training with the group until last week. In addition to Marc Roca, the Betic midfield has had to overcome injuries to Isco, William Carvalho, Lo Celso and Cardoso.