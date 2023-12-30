Ministry of Defense: air defense systems shot down 32 drones over Russian territory overnight

On the night of December 30, air defense systems shot down 32 unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian territory. About it reported to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Duty air defense systems destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air and intercepted them over the territories of the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk and Moscow regions,” the department said.

The Ministry of Defense noted that during the night an attempt was stopped to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type drones on targets on Russian territory.

On the evening of December 30, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced the fourth attempt in a day to attack the region using a UAV.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Belgorod region five times with kamikaze drones over the past 24 hours. It was also reported that a drone was destroyed over the Kursk region using air defense systems.