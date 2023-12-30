They show the image of an elderly Asian woman stuck in her wheelchair who has become trapped on the train track. And this one is going to circulate on those rails in a minute. The accident seems inevitable. Do you want to know what happened? the Hitchcockian news anchor asks us. And he adds: well wait a few minutes and we will tell you after the commercial. I think this is being narrated on friendly TV. Or in another. How do they change? They are clonal, stupid, manipulative, sinister, regardless of the ideological qualification with which they try to disguise themselves in the market. That is, progressives or fascists. The owners are the same. They sell one product and the other. To the taste of the bloated, but also conscious consumer.

And, of course, the presenters take stock of the news that has featured throughout the year. The Ukraine and Gaza thing is the most notable and dark. But I turn red when they highlight among the most transcendent world events what happened to the soccer player Jenni Hermoso when a thug attacked her with a grotesque pickaxe on her lips. They also ask the staff about their fears and their wishes for the next year. Finally, blessed logic appears in their answers. They are concerned about their health, the price of the shopping basket, caring for and being cared for by their family and friends. Of course, no one comes out with a broken body or hopelessly sick soul, or alone and desolate, who expresses their desire to end it as soon as possible, for the state to offer them a painless and quick solution to end their stay in the world. I need encouragement. Consequently I read again a book by that extraordinary writer and unusual human being called Rafael Sánchez Ferlosio. The title is optimistic: More bad years will come and they will make us blinder. Let whoever can and whoever wants be saved. Preferably children and good people. There isn't much, not much.

