Bad news for all car bloggers and car blog readers. Some BMWs are temporarily not delivered due to a technical problem.

The BMW density in the Autoblog fleet is always enormous. There is of course a simple reason for this. The brand has traditionally made cars with intrinsic qualities that excite enthusiasts. Nowadays a little less than before, but whatever. Unfortunately for all of us, there is now a stop on new (future) supply for our addiction. Due to a technical problem, a number of BMWs are currently not being delivered (at least in the US).

Mechatronics

We found this information through the always useful Bimmerpost, where we spend approximately 70 percent of our time. The service bulletin mentions cars built between January 23 and June 15, 2023 and concerns a plethora of BMW models. The problem would lie in the ‘transmission mechatronics’, which is a term that BMW uses for the interface between the mechanics and electronics of the gearbox. This also explains the large number of affected models, because BMW uses the (basically very good) ZF 8-speed gearbox in almost everything.

Do not extradite

BMW dealers are called upon not to deliver the cars, not to sell them if they are already young cars and also to no longer use/sell (replaced) parts. It all sounds quite annoying, although there is no real description of what exactly the problem is.

Apparently the last beautiful 5-Series have also been affected, but the M4 remains out of harm’s way. Strange, because the M3 is on the list and of course shares the technology with the M4 coupe and convertible. But it will concern a batch that coincidentally did not end up in M4s.

We have not yet found out this Sunday whether this also means that you will have to wait longer for your new big BMW in the Netherlands. A line has been put out to BMW Netherlands to inquire about some things. When we know more, we will update this article. Because yes, you can’t wait any longer for your new big Bimmer, we all understand that.

This article Ai, some BMWs are not delivered for a while first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#BMWs #delivered