During nightly Russian attacks with bombs, drones and missiles are in various parts of Ukraine, according to authorities at least five people injured been. Four people were injured when the town of Stanislav in the Kherson region was shelled with aerial bombs, the spokesman for the local military administration, Olexander Tolokonnikov, said in the news program on Sunday. One person is still missing under the rubble. Because of the air strikes, there was also a partial power outage in the area surrounding the city of Kherson, said Tolokonnikov.

In the city of Uman in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkassy, ​​a woman was hospitalized injured after a drone attack, the region’s military governor, Ihor Taburez, said on Telegram on Sunday. He reported “a hit on the industrial infrastructure.” A major fire broke out in a warehouse where mainly grain was stored.



The large city of Krywj Rih was also hit. Among other things, electricity and gas lines were damaged, as the military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lyssak, announced. The fire was contained and there were no injuries in the case.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched a total of 30 kamikaze drones during the night. 16 of them were intercepted.

In addition, Russia has also launched missile attacks, causing damage in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Three S-300 rockets hit a civilian company, wrote military governor Oleh Synehubow on his Telegram channel. The extent of the damage is still being examined.