Dubai (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honored the institutions, companies and individuals who won the twelfth session of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport 2021, one of the initiatives The Roads and Transport Authority to motivate the public and private sectors to contribute to adopting sustainable solutions to reduce traffic congestion, preserve the environment, and raise the levels of transportation safety. Upon his arrival at the venue of the ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Center, His Highness was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and a number of directors of departments and institutions in the public and private sectors. During the ceremony, His Highness and the attendees watched a film about the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport, which shed light on the award’s efforts in promoting the preservation of the environment and natural resources, through energy conservation and optimal use, and the application of the principles of sustainable development as shaping the future of man and his healthy environment, with the consolidation of the concept of transportation. collectively to reduce the carbon footprint. Jeff Speck, director of the urban design and consultancy firm “Speck & Associates”, a city planner and architectural designer, gave a speech during which he reviewed the specifications of the pedestrian city. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, honored the winners in the various categories of the award, and the total number of entries reached 140, divided into five main categories and seven special categories. His Highness also honored the members of the award jury headed by Dr. Hamdan The poet, and the sponsoring institutions and companies for the twelfth cycle of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport.

Consolidation of awareness

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer confirmed the success of the Dubai Sustainable Transport Award, during its previous sessions, in spreading and consolidating awareness among individuals and institutions, urging them to devise practical solutions to enrich the sustainable transport system and spread it within society, increase the productivity of individuals and preserve natural and environmental resources for future generations. He said: “The award witnessed a continuous development in the work mechanism in line with the tremendous development in the projects and initiatives of the authority, as well as the expansion of participation in the award to provide the opportunity for the largest number of governmental and semi-governmental bodies and institutions and private sector companies to contribute to the development of sustainable transport in the UAE, side by side. With the efforts made by the authority in this field.”