On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Sullivan, who conveyed US President Joe Biden’s assertions of the importance and strength of the Egyptian-American alliance, with Washington aspiring to develop partnership relations with Cairo and transfer them to broader horizons during the coming period, within the framework of the close and extended cooperation relations between the two countries.

Al-Sisi and Sullivan reviewed the developments of the Palestinian cause, where the Egyptian President stressed that solving the Palestinian issue according to international references would impose a new reality and open broad horizons for building peace and building bridges of trust, cooperation, construction and development throughout the Middle East region.

In turn, the US National Security Adviser expressed his deep appreciation for the extended Egyptian efforts to establish peace in the region, in addition to its primary role in the truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides and the initiatives for the reconstruction of Gaza.

In the field of combating terrorism and extremist ideology, Sisi and Sullivan agreed to advance cooperation between the two sides in this field during the next stage, given the major threat that terrorism poses at the international level.

According to the Egyptian presidency, the meeting discussed the developments of the Renaissance Dam issue, where Sisi affirmed Egypt’s firm position on the need to reach a binding legal agreement for the process of filling and operating the dam, in a manner that preserves Egyptian water security and achieves the common interests of the three countries.

The visit of the US National Security Adviser to Egypt comes two days after the visit of the commander of the US Central Command, Lieutenant-General Michael Corella, on his first foreign visits to the region since taking office.

The Commander of the US Central Command stressed the US administration’s reliance on the active and pivotal Egyptian role in the Middle East and North Africa, which stems from the broad experience and the president’s deep understanding of the nature of conditions and challenges in that important region of the world, which imposes the importance of continuing the joint Egyptian-American military cooperation, and developing Strategic relations between the two countries.

strategic connotations

The former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hussein Haridi, believes that the US National Security Adviser’s visit focuses mainly on the developments of the Palestinian cause and the development of events between Palestine and Israel, as well as the repercussions of the Ukrainian war on Egypt and the region in general.

Tensions have risen in recent weeks after a series of attacks in Israel and the West Bank and clashes in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Regarding the impact of that visit on the development of relations between Cairo and Washington, Haridy said in statements to Sky News Arabia that the US administration is showing interest in the Middle East region now, unlike last year, when the majority had the impression that the Middle East was not important to the US administration under the leadership of the president. Biden, but the matter has changed and there is a great American focus on the region and its events.

entanglement in relationships

The military and strategic expert, Brigadier General Samir Ragheb, said in statements to Sky News Arabia that Sullivan became the first concerned with relations with Egypt as a national security advisor, especially in light of the US administration’s interest in the Middle East region, coordinating positions and following up on developments in the Egyptian-American strategic dialogue and related issues, whether regional. Or the global that is sweeping the world at the present time and is of great importance to Washington.

Ragheb added that “Egypt is of great importance to the United States, especially in several files, including the Arab-Israeli conflict, and thorny issues such as Libya, Syria and Yemen, given that Cairo contributed to the removal of many crises that almost led to the ignition of the situation, such as the calm in the Gaza Strip, which was appreciated international role for the Egyptian role, and therefore Washington is keen that the situation does not flare up again.”

Regarding the implications of the visit, Ragheb points out that Washington has become more open to relations with Egypt, for example removing restrictions on some of Egypt’s demands for weapons such as the “F-15” aircraft of sovereignty and air superiority, and this is a remarkable development in relations, continuing: “The relations continued despite There are some differences, and these meetings are trying to remedy some of these differences that do not affect the main tracks in the relationship, especially the military, security and strategic part.