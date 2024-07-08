The first Italian trailer of Agatha All Along introduces the characters of the television series coming to Disney+ next September 19, in this case with the first two episodes and then a weekly publication, as has now become tradition for the streaming platform.

The events of the show are closely linked to those of the WandaVision miniseriesand the character of Agatha in particular has a score to settle with the Scarlet Witch, who stripped her of all her powers. However, apparently, there is a way to get them back.

The undertaking will not be simple, it will require eight episodes and a cast composed mainly of witcheswho will join the protagonist in an attempt to restore the state of things within Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.