The first Italian trailer of Agatha All Along introduces the characters of the television series coming to Disney+ next September 19, in this case with the first two episodes and then a weekly publication, as has now become tradition for the streaming platform.
The events of the show are closely linked to those of the WandaVision miniseriesand the character of Agatha in particular has a score to settle with the Scarlet Witch, who stripped her of all her powers. However, apparently, there is a way to get them back.
The undertaking will not be simple, it will require eight episodes and a cast composed mainly of witcheswho will join the protagonist in an attempt to restore the state of things within Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
A fascinating character?
Created in 1970 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and first appearing in the pages of Fantastic Four, Agatha Harkness is a comic book character. a powerful witch who trained Wanda Maximoff and therefore acts as a mentor to the heroine, rather than a rival as happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The idea of dedicating a television series to Agatha is probably the result of an initial approach that saw Disney put into action a large number of productions destined for the Disney+ platformonly to later review their strategies in the face of the commercial failure of their latest films.
In fact, Harkness’ weight within the Marvel Universe is very relative and the choice to create a show around her figure seems unusual, considering the enormous amount of characters that have not yet been considered for entry into the MCU.
However, with good writing and some interesting ideas, Agatha All Along could have what it takes to surprise us: we’ll see.
