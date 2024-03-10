John Cena he spoke on video about his experience with the character of Peacemakeravailable for a few days for owners of Mortal Kombat 1. “A first-rate bullshitter, brash and with a huge ego.”

After the success of the Peacemaker TV series produced by HBO, Cena said he was happy and honored to have been able to once again take on the role of the DC antihero, who in the NetherRealm Studios fighting game shows off a repertoire of moves absolutely devastating.

“Being part of the Mortal Kombat 1 universe and being able to fight against opponents of the caliber of Scorpion and Sub-Zero is a bit like facing members of the Hall of Fame,” explained the WWE superstar.