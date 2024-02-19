YouTuber Elliot Coll posted a video in which he showed what could be the Game Boy smaller ever. It's so tiny it makes the Game Boy Micro look like a behemoth.

Coll found this mini Game Boy in the AliExpress catalog. We are obviously talking about an unofficial product. Even the hardware is not the original one, as it seems to be driven by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 and powered by a rechargeable LiPo battery. So don't expect to use the original cartridges. The rear slot, however, can house a microSD card, for using ROM.