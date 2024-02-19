YouTuber Elliot Coll posted a video in which he showed what could be the Game Boy smaller ever. It's so tiny it makes the Game Boy Micro look like a behemoth.
Coll found this mini Game Boy in the AliExpress catalog. We are obviously talking about an unofficial product. Even the hardware is not the original one, as it seems to be driven by a Raspberry Pi RP2040 and powered by a rechargeable LiPo battery. So don't expect to use the original cartridges. The rear slot, however, can house a microSD card, for using ROM.
A curiosity
In general, this is a mere curiosity. The tiny screen has no problems with the resolution of Game Boy games, but playing them seems to be a real pain, with difficulty following the action, difficulty moving the direction cross correctly, difficulty pressing the buttons and so on. Furthermore, it seems that theuser interface is difficult to use, also because it is in Chinese.
In short, it's more of a display object than something you'll spend hours of your life playing with. How could you not want it?
