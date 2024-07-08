According to what was determined in the Federal Labor Law (LFT)one of the fundamental labor rights of Mexican formal sector workers is rest, both vacations, weekly rest days and holidays.

Under this understanding, one of the doubts that Mexican formal sector workers have, at this point, It’s how long until the next official bridge with mandatory rest or triple paymentthis in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

In this regard, as established in the table of official holidays of the Federal Labor Law (LFT), The next official school holiday for Mexican public sector workers will take place on Monday, September 16.

And it is worth emphasizing this, September 16 is officially considered a holiday by the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in commemoration of the Mexico’s independence dayso formal employees will be able to rest.

LFT: Is it long until the next official long weekend with mandatory rest or triple payment?/Photo: Freepik

However, if the company or employer asks workers to carry out work activities on Monday, September 16, they will have to be paid triple salary, that is, the salary for the day plus twice this.

It should be noted, in this regard, that the The following are the official holidays included in the Federal Labor Law for formal workers in Mexico:

I. January 1st

II. The first Monday in February in commemoration of February 5th

III. The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

IV. May 1st

V. On September 16th

VI. The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20

VII. October 1st

VIII. December 25th

IX. The time determined by federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the election day.

New holidays proposed for Mexican workers

For the happiness of Mexican workers, various reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT) have been presented in the Congress of the Union to add more days to the holiday calendar, such as the following:

*May 5th for the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla

*May 10th is Mother’s Day Commemoration.

*May 15th is the commemoration of Teachers’ Day.

*November 1st and 2nd for the Day of the Dead.

So, If the reforms to the LFT are approved, the calendar of holidays for workers would be as follows::

I. January 1st

II. The first Monday in February in commemoration of February 5th

III. The third Monday of March in commemoration of March 21

IV. May 1st

V. May 5th for the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla

VI. May 10th for the Commemoration of Mother’s Day

VII. May 15th for the Commemoration of Teachers’ Day

VIII. September 16th

XI. November 1st for the Day of the Dead.

XII: November 2nd

XIII. The third Monday of November in commemoration of November 20

XIV. October 1st

XV. December 25th

XVI. That determined by federal and local electoral laws, in the case of ordinary elections, to carry out the election day.