Formula 1 is ready to face the great technical-regulatory innovations in force from the next 2022 season, but the future of the Circus is at the same time also facing another challenge already scheduled for 2026: starting from that world championship, in fact , the major automotive series will introduce a new synthetic fuel which will have the task of significantly reducing CO2 emissions compared to current petrol. In this way, even F1 will therefore take a step forward towards a more ‘green’ and eco-sustainable solution, but which does not, however, find the full support of another great representative of motorsport such as Alejandro Agag.

The 51-year-old Spaniard, President of the Formula E, in fact, continues to support alternative sources to the use of the aforementioned fuels, considered a “plan B” compared to the solutions used in the category that he himself represents. Interviewed shortly before the official entry of Maserati into Formula E starting from 2023, Agag thus underlined the advantages of electricity, as well as a future that foresees a recharging system through hydrogen: “If there is a good amount of electric cars on the roads, but we make electricity with coal or oil, we are solving only half of the problem. – he has declared – it is a question that must instead be addressed upstream and downstream. If you look specifically at Formula E, we have produced electricity from generators in the past, but we have not provided a complete solution. Of course, we have now taken steps to change this and are looking into several options. Today what they call synthetic fuel is very fashionable today. Plan A is purely renewable energy, e synthetic fuels are a kind of intermediate solution which can be better, of course, than diesel or petrol, but it is not the ideal solution. Hydrogen – he added – it is used in Formula E’s sister championship, Extreme E, in which we produce hydrogen from solar energy and use it in a fuel cell that helps power racing cars. Formula E is working on all these solutions to improve car charging, and to complete the circle ”.