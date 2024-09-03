Request asylum in the United States It is an option that many migrants use to be able to enter the country. This process is carried out through the official application of the Customs and Border Protection Office, CBP OneHowever, not everyone knows how long it takes to complete the entire process.

Although CBP does not detail how long it takes to process an asylum application, There is an estimated time between entering the country and the court dateAccording to an immigration attorney, Jesús Novo de Gallardo Law Firm, Appointments with the courts to remain permanently in the United States are taking place between 3 and 4 months later.

To request this appointment, once you have entered the country, must be submitted to the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) the Form I-589better known as Asylum Application and Suspension of Removal. The site clarifies that this must be done within one year from the date of your arrival to the United States.

After this step, Fingerprints will be taken and criminal records will be checked.if you advance in this section, You will receive an interview notification. “We will schedule an interview for you with an asylum officer, either at an asylum office or a circuit office,” USCIS explained. If the interview is successful, will have to wait one more stepsince an Asylum Officer will determine your eligibility and whether or not to accept the request.

How to get an appointment with CBP One



The application, which It is free for Android and iOSis the only possibility for foreigners who do not qualify for a visa or other type of permission to legally enter the territory. Thousands and thousands of people request an appointment with immigration authorities per dayso the wait may vary.

After creating your account and entering all the registration data, You can request an appointmentbut due to the high demand, There may be a long delay. Please note that new appointments are made every day, so you must be ready. to confirm your attendance in case the authorities assign you a day for the interview.