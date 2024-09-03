One of the most consumed fruits by Americans and one that is key to the country’s economy, would put its production in jeopardy for this atypical reason. The strawberries They are a symbol of summer and are loved by everyone, however, could be affected in the short term and occur less and less.

According to the criteria of

A study of the University of Waterloo revealed that due to the global warmingthe production would seriously affect an industry that generated during 2022 more than US$3,000,000. The increase of only 3 °F in temperature would produce the alarming 40% reduction in its production.

In light of this, from Waterloo recommend using sustainable agricultural practicesas they “could include optimizing irrigation to ensure adequate water supply during heat waves, using drip irrigation and scheduling operations to avoid peak periods of hot weather, as well as using shade plants and installing shade structures to mitigate heat stress.”

According to the study, The researchers used a model that predicts the probability of loss of production performance, by linking air temperature anomalies and strawberry yieldIt is worth noting that 80% of the strawberries produced in the United States are in California.

Strawberries are widely consumed in the United States. Photo:iStock Share

The researchers’ word on strawberries

The doctor, Poornima Unnikrishnana postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Systems Design Engineering, explained: “This research shows how climate change can directly impact the foods we love, and highlights the importance of sustainable agricultural practices to maintain a stable food supply for everyone.”

Finally, he noted that a better understanding of the influence of increasing global warmingcould help the government and producers to develop “sustainable” agricultural responses. And he concluded: “There is an urgent need for farmers to adopt new strategies to cope with global warming.”