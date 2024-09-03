According to the criteria of
In light of this, from Waterloo recommend using sustainable agricultural practicesas they “could include optimizing irrigation to ensure adequate water supply during heat waves, using drip irrigation and scheduling operations to avoid peak periods of hot weather, as well as using shade plants and installing shade structures to mitigate heat stress.”
According to the study, The researchers used a model that predicts the probability of loss of production performance, by linking air temperature anomalies and strawberry yieldIt is worth noting that 80% of the strawberries produced in the United States are in California.
The researchers’ word on strawberries
The doctor, Poornima Unnikrishnana postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Systems Design Engineering, explained: “This research shows how climate change can directly impact the foods we love, and highlights the importance of sustainable agricultural practices to maintain a stable food supply for everyone.”
Finally, he noted that a better understanding of the influence of increasing global warmingcould help the government and producers to develop “sustainable” agricultural responses. And he concluded: “There is an urgent need for farmers to adopt new strategies to cope with global warming.”
