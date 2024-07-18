Concern is also growing in Italy over Dengue fever. There are 24 new infections in 1 month reported in the latest bulletin from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. In the spotlight, the record epidemic in South America: over 3 million cases since the beginning of this year, as reported by the World Health Organization. Since the beginning of 2024, 283 confirmed cases of Dengue have been reported to the ISS, with a peak between the months of February and April, all associated with travel abroad.

What is Dengue Fever and What Causes It?

Dengue fever is an infectious disease spread by the Aedes mosquito. Symptoms of the virus include: high fever, headache with pain around and behind the eyes, severe muscle and joint pain, nausea and vomiting, and in some cases a widespread rash that appears 3-4 days after the onset of fever. A large epidemic has recently been reported in South America, particularly in Brazil and Argentina. Most cases manifest as a mild illness, similar to the flu. 5% of patients are affected by a more acute form, which can cause serious complications with damage to vital organ functions, up to death. Its spread is also worrying in countries like Italy, where – even if the Aedes mosquito is absent – the presence of the tiger mosquito increases the risk of local transmission, as it can also act as a vector. In 2023, in fact, there were 82 autochthonous cases of Dengue in Italy.

What to know and how to behave: the decalogue for those who travel

From a course aimed at doctors (‘Dengue Fever: Let’s Make It Clear’ – 1.5 Ecm) held by Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and organized by Consulcesi Club, valuable advice has come for travelers and those returning from areas at risk of Dengue fever.

For short stays, they are recommended skin repellentsprotective clothing and other precautionary measures to reduce the risk of mosquito bites; clothes, long sleeved dresses, long pants especially during the hours when mosquitoes are most aggressive, so early in the morning or late in the evening. Prefer Light colors because it is not loved by mosquitoes. For those returning from risk areas it is essential be aware of the symptoms and seek medical attention immediately if they occur within five to six days upon return from travel to endemic areas.

The fundamental role of institutions and doctors

Andreoni also gave recommendations to institutions and health facilities. Among these: vaccination, when traveling to highly endemic areas such as Brazil for work, the vaccination It is recommended as a first indication.

In Italy – the Decalogue continues – it is essential to adopt environmental control measures to prevent local transmission of the disease. This includes the isolation of infected patients, environmental disinfestation and active monitoring of cases. Another piece of advice is active monitoring of cases: it is essential that general practitioners are able to identify dengue cases early, while keeping in mind that 50% of infected subjects remain asymptomatic.

In doctor-patient communication, At the first suspicious symptoms you should talk to your doctor. Remind him that you have returned from a trip to an area where dengue was endemic. This is very important, because in addition to being treated promptly, we reduce the spread. In fact, the patient must be careful and avoid being bitten by a mosquito that can transmit the disease to other people. To counter endemicity in Italy, strategies require a complex and targeted approach. It is It is essential to reduce the circulation of mosquitoes to a minimum through environmental disinfestation and active monitoring of dengue cases. In the management of infected patients, when an infected patient is identified, it is Isolation is crucial to prevent further mosquito bites that could transmit the disease to other people. It is also important to sanitize the environment in which the patient lives, using insecticides to eliminate mosquitoes.

On the involvement of health authorities, close international coordination between health authorities, health workers and citizens is needed to effectively implement dengue prevention and control measures. The last point concerns information and awarenessthat is, educating the population on the importance of dengue prevention and the measures to be taken to protect themselves and others from the disease. To inform patients, it is first necessary to train doctors and health professionals.