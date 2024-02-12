Airports in Moscow and the Moscow region are operating as normal, despite the bad weather; in Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky there have been no flight cancellations due to weather conditions, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

“The airports of the capital region – Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky continue to operate as normal, despite the freezing drizzle, rain and snow in Moscow and the region,” the department said.

Earlier on Monday, from 07:00 to 19:00 Moscow time, a total of 26 control cleanings of runways were carried out at airports in the capital region. Also, due to the need to additionally spray aircraft with anti-icing fluids, 12 flights were briefly delayed.

The Federal Air Transport Agency emphasized that specialized airport services are equipped with the necessary forces and means to service aircraft in bad weather conditions. In Moscow and the region until 21:00 Moscow time there was an orange alert level due to freezing rain.

Earlier on Monday, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned that heavy ice and sleet are predicted in a number of regions, and no freezing rain is expected from Tuesday.

Also on this day in Moscow, weather forecasters warned residents about heavy ice, wet snow and fog on Monday.

Freezing rain occurred in central and southern regions of Russia on Sunday and Monday. Thus, in the Ryazan region the risk of accidents has increased, the region’s Emergency Situations Ministry warned of the formation of dense fog with visibility of 200–500 m, and the Hydrometeorological Center predicted icy conditions.