Es considered one of the coalition's biggest puzzles: How can Germany fulfill its NATO commitments if the Bundeswehr's special assets are exhausted? 100 billion euros were mobilized for this purpose after the Russian attack on Ukraine – bypassing the strict debt rule in the Basic Law. But that only lasts until 2027. As a look at the secret financial planning shows, the special funds are almost gone. According to the documents that the FAZ was able to inspect, exactly 99,999,691,000 euros are planned. And then? How do you want to achieve the benchmark in 2028, according to which 2 percent of economic output should flow into defense?

Measured against today's gross domestic product, that is 80 billion euros. If the German economy gets back on the growth path, it could be several billion euros more in four years. In the medium-term financial planning, around 52 billion euros are earmarked for the Ministry of Defense. It ends in 2027.

It needs to be continued this summer. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) told ZDF that it is about amounts that “cannot be cut out of the flesh”. “If in doubt, we will also have to talk about additional debt, in this coalition or in the next.” The minister is interested in a major solution after a long period of savings on the Bundeswehr. In coalition circles, the resulting financing gap is estimated at up to 350 billion euros.

“The need of the hour is to be safe”

There is also no doubt among the Greens: more money needs to be found, through new debt. “Investing in our European security and freedom is extremely important, especially in these challenging times,” said parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge of the FAZ. It’s not just about the defense budget, emphasized Dröge. Investments must also be made in cybersecurity, a functioning and secure infrastructure and strengthening economic resilience. “The best solution is therefore to modernize the debt brake, which enables appropriate investments instead of slowing them down.”

When the coalition committee meets this Wednesday, in addition to the ongoing dispute over basic child welfare, the question will also be about how more money can be mobilized for defense. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) met with representatives of the arms industry before Easter. “The order of the day is to be safe,” he said afterwards. At the same time, Habeck opposed calls for cuts to be made elsewhere in the budget for higher defense spending. Social cohesion should not be compromised, he warned.







A change to the Basic Law, whether for a new special fund or a reform of the debt brake, cannot be done without the opposition. But she doesn't want that. “I can’t imagine that,” says the parliamentary manager of the Union faction. Thorsten Frei. Special funds for Ukraine, defense, infrastructure or the climate would reduce the debt brake to absurdity. The defense budget must now be increased by at least 5, more likely 10 billion euros in order to achieve the 2 percent target. Instead, the defense budget is stagnating, criticizes the CDU politician.