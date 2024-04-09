Illyon Island Editions announces that pre-orders are open from today for GOBLIN SLAYER RPGcreated by the game designer Tadaaki Kawahito. During the making of the game he also participated Kumo Kagyu, original author of the work. The game consists of a 532 page manual with soft cover and dust jacket in which we will find all the rules for creating and strengthening our adventurer, lots of advice for game masters, a compendium of monsters and characters and even two ready-made adventures that will allow even beginners to immediately immerse themselves in a new adventure.

Pre-orders are open on company website to the price of €35.00by doing so they will immediately receive the manual in PDF format while the physical edition will only arrive after PLAY Modena 2024. Those who pre-order the game by April 12th they will get as a bonus five character sheets inspired by the protagonists of the animated series of the same name, that is Goblin Slayer, Priestess, Elf High Archer, Dwarf Shaman And Lizard Priest.

GOBLIN SLAYER RPG Illyon Island Editions is pleased to announce that pre-order has just started Goblin Slayer RPGa role-playing game made by the famous game designer Tadaaki Kawahito (Sword World RPG) in collaboration with GroupSNE based on the novels, and the subsequent manga and anime series, of Goblin Slayer, born from the pen of the well-known author Kumo Kagyu. For the creation of this title, SB Creative and GroupSNE have put together an excellent team, and the editorial director invited not only Tadaaki Kawahito, but also himself to participate Kumo Kagyu, who enthusiastically lent himself to the work. This allowed codify in game terms all objects, spell formulas, places present in his novels, manga and anime, transposing them into playable or explorable elements playerthe. With this manual players will be able to impersonate a adventurer from Grado Porcellana registered with Adventurers' Guildwhere they will accept tasks of all kinds, put together a group of adventurers and complete each mission by leveling up and also in Adventurer Rank, aiming tocoveted Silver Rank of epic adventurers like Goblin Slayer himself! The geography of World of the Four Corners it is very diverse: vast seas, continents, islands, deserts, tundras, jungles, mountain ranges, volcanoes and much more. There are so many unexplored and uncharted regions and territories that a simple exploration adventure can lead to incredible, or monstrous, discoveries. Countless ruins, teeming with monsters and hiding treasure, remnants of a long age of war, are scattered everywhere, and so many nations have risen and fallen that it is difficult even to understand their history. Disorder is widespread, monsters are rampant, bandits are numerous and neighboring nations show worrying signs, the World of the Four Corners is a perfect stage for those who are brave and tenacious enough to face every type of adventure to become a great Adventurer! Goblin Slayer RPG is a black and white manual by 532 pages in A5 format, with cover soft and dust jacket. Inside await the players: All the rules for creating and playing your own adventurer . It will be possible to choose between a simplified creation mode and a normal one, based on how much time you want to invest in customizing your PG and its Characteristics.

A long list of skills and spells to enhance and specialize it. The skills are divided into two gills, adventurer skills and general skills, while the spells are divided into four Spell Systems: Words of True Power, Miracles, Spirit Arts and Draconic Ancestral Arts

Lots of tools and advice for the Game Master from the relationship with the PCs to the management of each session, up to the writing of adventures that evolve together with the choices of the PCs and the events that happen in the game.

Two adventures designed for characters at first levels and ready to play immediately to introduce the party into the game without downtime

A setting full of details, places and key characters ● Pages and pages of monsters complete with statistics and abilities to carry out any type of clash From 04/07/24 to 11.59pm on 04/12/24 it is possible to pre-order the 'Goblin Slayer' manual Gdr' in an exclusive pre-order offer: GOBLIN SLAYER – BASIC MANUAL Contains: 'Goblin Slayer RPG' manual. Free for all customers is an exclusive set of 5 pre-compiled cards dedicated to the protagonists of the Goblin Slayer manga and anime series printed in high quality (Goblin Slayer, Priestess, Elf High Archer, Dwarf Shaman and Lizard Priest). These cards will not be reprinted or for sale subsequently, remaining a pre-order exclusive. Links: https://www.isolaillyonedizioni.it/prodotti/goblin-slayer-manuale-base All those who purchase 'Goblin Slayer Gdr' with this pre-order will immediately receive a PDF copy of the manual, while the physical copy can be collected at PLAY in Modena 2024 at the Isola Illyon Edizioni stand or can be received at home immediately after the event. For more information on Goblin Slayer RPG:

https://www.isolaillyonedizioni.it/goblin-slayer-gdr

Source: Illyon Island Editions