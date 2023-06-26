A smog warning issued by Environment Canada is in effect in a number of Quebec regions.

And there are so many fine particles suspended in the air that Montreal on Sunday became the city with the worst air quality in the world, according to the Swiss company “Ecker”.

“The Emergency Coordination Committee is asking us to close swimming pools, ponds, and outdoor sports facilities until at least Monday noon,” Luc Rabinoe, mayor of Montreal’s Plateau Mont-Royal, wrote on Twitter.

“It’s really like fog, except in this case it’s smoke from forest fires. It’s really hard to breathe. It also hurts the eyes a bit,” said Fauve-Lepage-Vallées, 18.

Concerts were scheduled for Sunday afternoon, and Foff added: “We were supposed to go to the Picnic Electronic Festival, but it was cancelled.”

What is happening?