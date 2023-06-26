A smog warning issued by Environment Canada is in effect in a number of Quebec regions.
And there are so many fine particles suspended in the air that Montreal on Sunday became the city with the worst air quality in the world, according to the Swiss company “Ecker”.
“The Emergency Coordination Committee is asking us to close swimming pools, ponds, and outdoor sports facilities until at least Monday noon,” Luc Rabinoe, mayor of Montreal’s Plateau Mont-Royal, wrote on Twitter.
“It’s really like fog, except in this case it’s smoke from forest fires. It’s really hard to breathe. It also hurts the eyes a bit,” said Fauve-Lepage-Vallées, 18.
Concerts were scheduled for Sunday afternoon, and Foff added: “We were supposed to go to the Picnic Electronic Festival, but it was cancelled.”
What is happening?
- There are 81 wildfires currently in Quebec, 27 of which are considered out of control.
- Several fires spread over the weekend, due to dry weather and high temperatures.
- “The abundance of smoke makes it difficult for tanker planes and helicopters to enter,” the Quebec Forest Fire Protection Association said.
- The association indicated that “large amounts” of rain are expected Monday or Tuesday in the northwest of the province.
- On Wednesday, 119 French firefighters are expected to arrive in Quebec.
- Canada is witnessing an unprecedented year in terms of fires that have destroyed more than 7.4 million hectares since the beginning of January.
- Because of the smoke, many activities had to be postponed, and residents were recommended to wear masks and refrain from outdoor activities until Monday.
