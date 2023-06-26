DIn the opinion of the leadership in Kiev, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is now causing more and more damage in Russia itself. It is evident that “the war is returning to its home port,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video message on Sunday. It was unclear whether he was referring to Russia’s economic problems or the weekend’s brief uprising by the Wagner mercenaries. “The longer Russian aggression lasts, the more damage it will do to Russia itself,” said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian head of state warned of security risks around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. “Unfortunately, the world public’s attention to the existing Russian threat at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is still insufficient,” Zelenskyy complained. Ukraine’s western partners have received all available intelligence information about Russia’s plans for the nuclear power plant. “We have to take very concrete measures, all together in the world, to prevent any radiation incidents,” he warned, referring to a possible sabotage of the facility by the Russian occupiers.

With a view to the NATO summit in Vilnius in two weeks, Ukraine is doing “everything we can to ensure that the summit has real content,” Zelenskyy continued. Decisions in favor of Ukraine at the meeting are the only possible positive decisions for security in Europe and for the Alliance as a whole. Despite forecasts to the contrary, Kiev is still hoping for an invitation to join the defense alliance.