“Let’s be clear, my party affiliation has historically been independent, with a voting record that was entirely in favor of Democrats until this year,” Elon Musk said in a tweet on his Twitter account, which has 115 million followers.

He added that he was open to the idea of ​​voting for Democrats in the future.

On the eve of the midterm elections, Elon Musk called on voters in the United States to support Republican candidates.

“Power sharing is one of the worst bipartisan abuses, so I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the President is a Democrat,” Musk said in a tweet.

After acquiring the Twitter platform at the end of last October, Musk entered the heart of American politics, and was criticized by Democrats, led by President Joe Biden.

“What worries us all now is that Elon Musk is buying a tool that sends lies around the world. How do we expect children to be able to perceive the risks?” Biden said.

On the other hand, it seemed that the relationship between the American billionaire and former president, Donald Trump, was good, and the latter said: “I love Elon, but I am still on the Truth platform,” especially after the latter promised to restore Trump’s account after banning it.