Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Russia and the US prepare talks on their nuclear arsenals

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 8, 2022
in World
0


close

Putin and Biden

Vladimir Putin, Russian president, and Joe Biden, president of the USA.

Vladimir Putin, Russian president, and Joe Biden, president of the USA.

It is estimated that the meeting will take place in late November or early December.

Russia and the United States will soon hold talks on their respective nuclear arsenals strategic, the Russian newspapers Kommersant and Izvestia reported on Tuesday.

Moscow and Washington discuss the possibility of holding consultations of their bilateral strategic offensive weapons commission in the coming weeks,” he wrote. Kommersant.

This meeting would be the first face-to-face in a year. According to sources in the newspaper, the meeting on strategic arsenals, the first since the Russian military campaign in Ukraine, would take place in a country of middle East. Previously these meetings were held in Geneva.

Kommersat estimates that the meeting could take place “at end of november either early december“. Also the Izvestia newspaper writes today that “if Washington does not put obstacles, the meeting for the resumption of inspections within the framework of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty could take place shortly”.

Biden and Putin, in a historic meeting this June 16, 2021.

Photo:

PETER KLAUNZER / EFE

Moscow and Washington discuss the possibility of holding consultations of their bilateral commission on strategic offensive weapons

This Russian press release comes after US media revealed that high-level talks are underway between national security advisers from Russia and USA to reduce tensions between the two countries, especially related to the use of nuclear weapons.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Monday night that those contacts exist. For her part, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova, said today that Moscow maintains “punctual contacts“With Washington on Affairs”that require it“.

“We are open for dialogue on issues of mutual interest,” she said, quoted by the TASS agency.

EFE.

Recommended