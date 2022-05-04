It was a severe setback for supporters of democracy in Guinea and for part of the international community. The head of the military junta, Mamady Doumbouya, proposed last Saturday that the transition, before handing over power to civilians, would take 39 months, more than three years. With this announcement, Doumbouya challenged the country’s regional partners, who had asked him for a period of six months.

Mamady Doumbouya, who overthrew former President Alpha Condé last September, has since proclaimed himself head of state with the support of a large part of the population, which was already tired of poverty, corruption and repression under the Condé regime. .

At the end of last March, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had asked the Conakry authorities for a six-month transition schedule, under the threat of extending the economic sanctions decided against the country after the coup. However, as in Mali and Burkina Faso, other countries in the region where the military took power, the Guinean junta seems to pay little attention to the demands of the regional organization.