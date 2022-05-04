Spanish police are on the hunt for a serial killer who targets homosexuals. He has reportedly already murdered at least four men in the Basque city of Bilbao in northern Spain.

The suspect is believed to be a man between the ages of 20 and 30. He was described by a victim who managed to escape in December. The wanted killer is suspected of at least four murders. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that he has four more murders on his conscience.

grindr

The murders have one thing in common: All the victims had contacted the suspected serial killer via the popular dating app Grindr. They invited him home and were drugged there, resulting in death. In all cases, the victims’ bank accounts have been looted.

The murders were committed last year. Police in the Basque Country have not yet issued an official statement, but have confirmed that an investigation is underway. In an interview, Mayor Juan Mari Aburto admitted that his city is under "tense calm" over media reports of the serial killer.