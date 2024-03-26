





12:47 Senegalese opposition presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye holds his first press conference after being declared the winner of Senegal's presidential election in Dakar on March 25, 2024. © John Wessels, AFP

Before knowing the official results, the candidates for the presidential elections in Senegal conceded victory to the main opposition candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is considered the political dolphin of the opposition leader Ousmane Sonko. Recently released after a year of detention on charges including defamation of magistrates, Faye promises economic reforms that could affect relations with powers such as France, of which Senegal was a colony until 1960.