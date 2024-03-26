Qualcomm Technologies International, a giant in the field of technologies and innovations, recently presented to the world its latest creations in the audio sector: the Qualcomm S3 Gen 3 and Qualcomm S5 Gen 3 platforms. The Qualcomm S3 Gen 3 platform was specifically designed to elevate the audio experience in mid-range devices. Thanks to support for the advanced solutions of the Qualcomm Voice & Music Extension Program, this platform opens the doors to an ecosystem of suppliers offering next-generation audio technologies. These technologies, already validated by Qualcomm, promise to accelerate time-to-market for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and enrich the user experience with innovative features such as hearing enhancement, spatial audio, echo and health monitoring.

At the top of Qualcomm's audio offering, we find the S5 Gen 3 platform, which thanks to its innovative architecture, aims to stimulate innovation among developers, in order to offer superior sound experiences. With tripled computing power and fifty-fold increased artificial intelligence capabilities compared to the previous generation, the S5 Gen 3 platform is ready to transform audio devices into truly intelligent companions, capable of adapting to user needs in every situation, whether they are at home, traveling or at work.

Dino Bekis, vice president and general manager of Wearables and Mixed Signals Solutions at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., highlighted the company's commitment to continuously raising the standard of audio experiences, saying, “Across our portfolio, from the ultra-level premium with the S7, premium with the S5, to mid-tier with the S3, we aim to take audio innovation to a new level. Our new S5 and S3 platforms are the culmination of this commitment, promising to catalyze a new wave of innovation in the audio industry.”

Vivo, a well-known mobile device manufacturer, has also expressed enthusiasm for the Qualcomm S3 Gen 3 platform, announcing that it is the first to launch a device equipped with this cutting-edge technology. The Vivo spokesperson promised an audiophile-level listening experience, allowing users to enjoy music exactly as the artist intended.