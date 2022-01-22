Afghanistan A 15-member Taliban delegation arrives in Oslo, ahead of three-day talks with Western countries

According to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, the meeting is not intended to legitimize the Taliban regime, but the talks are aimed at improving the human rights situation in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan A 15-member delegation from the ruling Taliban has arrived in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, according to AFP and the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation. NRK.

The Taliban delegation arrived in Norway for three-day talks with Western diplomats and representatives of Afghan civil society. According to the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaders, activists, politicians and journalists from Afghan NGOs will be present.

This is the first official visit by Taliban representatives to Europe since an extremist Islamist organization returned to power in Afghanistan in August.

The delegation arrived from Kabul on a private flight that landed at Oslo Airport on Saturday night. The delegation is seen leaving Norwegian plane VG published video.

The Taliban the delegation in Norway will be led by the Foreign Minister Amir Khan Agaqi. Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted a picture of the members of the delegation on Twitter.

One of the members of the delegation is based on photographs Anas Haqqani, known as an influential figure in the Haqqani terrorist network, an alliance with the Taliban. The network has been linked to dozens of bloody terrorist acts and has had close links with both Pakistan and the terrorist organization al-Qaeda.

Brother of Anas Haqqan, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is a former leader of the terrorist network and now serves as the interior minister of the Taliban regime.

On Monday The Taliban are in talks with representatives of the United States, France, Britain and the European Union, among others. On Tuesday, time has been set aside for bilateral talks with the Norwegian authorities, according to the news agency AFP.

According to NRK, the discussions will take place at the Soria Moria Conference Center in Holmenkollen, Oslo.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in its bulletin, the country does not want the meeting to legitimize the Taliban regime, but aims to improve the country ‘s human rights record through negotiations. According to Norway, the discussions will focus on resolving the humanitarian crisis.

To date, no foreign power has recognized the current regime in Afghanistan.