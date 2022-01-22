A cleaning effort on the beaches of Leme, Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon, in the south of Rio, collected 106 kilos of rubbish, an average of 15 kilos per support point spread along the shore. The action, which began at 10 am this Saturday, in addition to keeping the beaches clean for the summer, serves to educate and raise awareness of regulars and tourists about the correct disposal of waste. According to the Orla Rio concessionaire, which organized the initiative, the most unusual objects collected will be displayed at Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim, in Ipanema.

Today’s cleaning is part of the sustainability and waste recycling project, Recicla Orla. The president of Orla Rio, João Marcello Barreto, said that the awareness-raising work is very important and the correct disposal of waste is already being done. “Two years ago, Orla Rio created the Recicla Orla project, which already has 56 voluntary delivery points spread across the waterfront. We have a duty to take care of our beaches, especially in the summer, when they become the main point for cariocas and tourists visiting the city”, he said.

The public was invited to participate and had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of correct waste disposal and how it contributes to the ecosystem. The action had the support of the Municipal Sports Department, and the participation of sports schools.

“Raising awareness of the population about the correct disposal of waste will always be the best way. Our environment needs all the care possible so that ours and the next generations live in a sustainable environment”, highlighted the municipal secretary of sports, Guilherme Schleder.

Orla Rio is responsible for managing and revitalizing the 309 kiosks and 27 lifeguard stations along the city’s seafront. In 2019, the concessionaire started to carry out programs of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). One of them is Recicla Orla, which is a sustainability project for solid waste collection and recycling, created in partnership with Polen, a sustainability startup. Since the beginning of the project, more than 609 tons of materials such as plastics, paper, glass and metals have been recycled.

