The AfD top candidate Jörg Nobis and his party have to tremble to enter the state parliament of Schleswig-Holstein. © Marcus Brandt/dpa

In the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein, the right-wing AfD was kicked out of a state parliament for the first time. It reached only 4.4 percent.

state election into theSchleswig-Holstein: For the first time, the AfD has missed entry into a state parliament.

missed moving in: In the State elections in Schleswig-Holstein the right-wing AfD missed entry into the state parliament for the first time. According to preliminary results from Sunday, the party only achieved 4.4 percent of the votes and thus failed at the five percent hurdle. The result is worse than expected: in polls before the election, the party was still at five to six percent.

There was recently a dispute within the AfD: the five-member parliamentary group had already collapsed because the party only had three MPs, but at least four politicians are required for a parliamentary group. The former state chairman Doris von Sayn-Wittgenstein was expelled from the party and the parliamentary group, and Frank Brodehl left the party. Top candidate Jörg Nobis sees the reason for the election defeat in the disputes. He said out loud dpa: “Internal disputes are not appreciated by voters”. Recently, there have been repeated discussions about a possible party ban of the AfD given.

