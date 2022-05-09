According to what was announced by the Ambassador of the Lugansk Republic in Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, in a statement published on his account on Telegram, that a full brigade of the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the city of Lyschansk, which is located to the southwest of Severodonetsk, after a series of clashes, as reported by Russian media. .

Earlier, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov announced that his special forces had taken control of the city of Popasnaya in Lugansk.

Popasnaya is located to the north of Severodonetsk, which is a pivotal city in Lugansk and is one of two major cities, along with Kramatorsk, in the Donbass region, which Russia seeks to control.

19 Ukraine sites destroyed

On the same level, the spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, General Igor Konashenkov, announced the destruction of 19 military sites, pointing to the destruction of large quantities of American and Western weapons in Ukraine, in the vicinity of the town of Soledar, using high-precision missiles, according to RIA Novosti quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Konashenkov explained that the Russian forces destroyed a gathering of Ukrainian forces and military equipment in the Chuchev region, in addition to 6 weapons depots, noting that the Russian bombing led to the killing of 380 Ukrainian soldiers.

Dead school bombing

On the other hand, the governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Gaidai, said on Sunday that there are fears that up to 60 people were killed in a Russian bombing of a school in a village in the eastern region of Ukraine.

Gaidai added that on Saturday, Russian forces dropped a bomb on the school in Belhorivka, where about 90 people were sheltering, causing a fire that engulfed the building.

“There is almost no hope of anyone surviving. The bomb dropped from the air exploded in the middle of the building,” Gayday wrote in a post on the Telegram app.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the news. There was no comment from Moscow on this report.

Battle of Azovstal

In Mariupol, the deputy commander of the Ukrainian Azov battalion, Svyatoslav Balamar, called on the international community to help evacuate wounded soldiers from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant.

“We will continue to fight as long as we are alive to repel the Russian occupiers,” he said in an online conference on Sunday.

The United Nations said that more than 170 civilians had been evacuated from the Mariupol region by Sunday, bringing the total number to about 600 after their safe passage during a week-long rescue operation.