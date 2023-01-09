Mr. Rühli, what shoe size do you actually wear?

Andrew Frey Freelance author in the science section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Oh, that varies a bit. Usually 42-43.

At what height?

I used to be 1.90 meters tall, but I’ve shrunk a bit since then, you get smaller with age. In addition, the body size also varies during the day, in the evening I am a little smaller.

Young people always seem to be getting taller. Does this generation also have bigger feet?

Basically yes. The foot length, and to some extent also the foot width, correlate with body size. On average, this has increased over the past generations – and it can therefore be expected that foot length will also increase. My emeritus colleague Maciej Henneberg from the University of Adelaide examined this causal relationship in more detail in about 1,300 Australian adults. He found that about half of the large feet can be traced back to body size. He even came up with a formula. Accordingly, the foot length corresponds to about 12 to 15 percent of the body size. The feet of a 1.65 meter tall woman should therefore be 20 to 25 centimeters long.