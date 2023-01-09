Monica Setta returns to Rai Isoradio to host “Il sorpasso”. All the guests of the episode

Tonight, Monday 9 January, at 20 it starts live “Overtaking”, the daily broadcast written and hosted by Monica Setta broadcast Monday to Friday on Isoradio from 20 to 21.

On Monday guests the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrinothe vice president of the House Anna Ascani and the undersecretary of defense Isabella Rauti.

