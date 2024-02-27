It had been difficult for him to get started but it was being a tremendous success… until his health told him: “Enough.” The singer Adele, 35, has announced through her social networks that she has been forced to suspend, for now temporarily, her residency in Las Vegas, the concerts she has been giving in the city since last November 2022 and that They extended until June 2024. A problem with her voice forces her to stop for the entire month of March.

“Sadly, I have to take some time and put my Las Vegas residency on pause,” he begins in his note. “I was sick at the end of the last stage [enero y febrero] and throughout the break [en Navidad]. I hadn't had the chance to fully regain my health before the shows resumed, and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately that has taken a toll on my voice,” she explains. “Therefore, by doctors' orders, I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

Adele explains that “the remaining five weekends of this part [de la residencia] They will be postponed to a later date.” “We are already working on the details and we will send you the information as soon as possible,” he explains, explaining that the postponed dates are March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. After March 30, their next scheduled date was the weekend of May 17 and 18; Therefore, you will be able to rest for two and a half months. The singer signs that message with a more personal tone: “I love you, I miss you madly and I'm sorry for the inconvenience.” The singer already underwent throat surgery due to polyps in 2011.

For a year and a half, the British artist has been playing on Fridays and Saturdays at eight in the afternoon at the Colosseum theater at Caesars Palace, one of the most emblematic hotel-casinos in Las Vegas, the city of Nevada, before 4,200 spectators. Her tickets are sold months in advance, and not exactly at popular prices: when they came out they cost from 400 dollars, soon the most affordable ones rose to 600 and on the track they could reach 2,300. But, despite this, for the 10 remaining concerts (in May and June, after this break in March), they are all sold out. Afterwards, she has another dozen recitals scheduled in Munich, Germany, during the month of August.

Adele, at the piano at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA) on January 26, 2024. Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Adele's residence is not an easy one. Since 2021 he tried to start the project, but complications due to the coronavirus prevented him from starting it when it was scheduled, for the end of January 2022 (with two weekly concerts until April 16), because “half of the team”, As she herself explained then, he was sick. “I'm sorry, but my show is not ready (…) We have tried everything to have it on time and for it to be good enough,” she said then, claiming to feel “embarrassed” with her followers for the paralysis of she. A few months after that cancellation, the artist fired a good part of that team and hired a new one to start from scratch.

Finally, and after a couple of summer concerts in London, the residency began, as she had promised, that same year, on November 19, 2022. It was going to end in March 2023, but she added dates, between June and November . And on October 20, 2023, when she had already had 31 weekends and the last recital was scheduled for just a few days later, she announced that she would give another batch of 32 concerts, between January 19 and June 15. In this last round, therefore, she has already given 12 in which, according to her own account, she has not been 100% in her abilities.

According to the british newspaper The Daily Mail, In one of the last ones, she herself explained that she was not very comfortable with her voice, that she felt “tired.” “From the ocean, Úrsula [la bruja de La Sirenita] It reached my chest last night. I don't get the notes properly. I haven't slept very well and my chest is burning,” she stated, explaining: “After this show I'm going to take a vocal break… Can you imagine how difficult it is for me not to speak for three days? “I'm going to go to bed coughing and have a complete rest for my voice,” he commented, joking that both his son and his partner were “total talkers” and that he was going to have to lock himself in a cupboard to be able to be in bed. silence.

Residencies in Las Vegas, with concerts scheduled months in advance, are big business for established artists. Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley were among the first to make them. Céline Dion, the queen of the city of casinos and who changed the concept of these concerts, banishing the idea that they were an elephant graveyard, has earned more than 600 million dollars thanks to them. Lady Gaga had one in 2018 and U2 has premiered the famous and immense City Sphere with another.

