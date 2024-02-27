The workers of the Tangolunda golf courselocated in Santa María Huatulco, carried out a peaceful protest on the outskirts of the tourist area, after the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will declare it a protected natural area.

The demonstration that began in golf course, presumed to be owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego and operated by Grupo Salinas, began around 10 am and concluded at the offices of the National Tourism Promotion Fund, indicating that they are against the national decree.

Golf course staff noted that the Tangolunda is a source of employment for at least 50 families This tourist destination, considered “the jewel in the crown” in Oaxaca, cannot be closed to the public, since they would be left without their main income.

“More and better tourism”

The group of protesters from the Salinas Pliego golf course carried a series of banners where They rejected the declaration of the site as a protected areadue to the fact that Huatulco's vocation is tourism and that it needs the golf course to attract “more and better tourism.”

It should be noted that this Monday, a decree was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) to declare the Tangolunda site as a Protected Natural Area, which until now is conditioned as a golf course concessioned to private parties.

Tangolunda will be a national park where the conservation of ecosystems will be prioritizedscientific research and low environmental impact tourism, says the decree approved by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas (Conanp).

The Tangolunda golf course is located in the municipality of Santa María Huatulco, state of Oaxaca, and covers an area of ​​110-32-95.37 hectares, made up of a general polygon that corresponds to the buffer zone.