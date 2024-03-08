The driver of Who will fall?, Adamari López spoke about what her relationship was like with her ex-husband, the singer Luis Fonsi, from falling in love to divorce and revealed what happened to her engagement ring and the house they bought together in Miami. “That's why we bought the house, we already knew we wanted to be together,” said the actress.

Adamari López was married to Luis Fonsi for about four years. The couple arrived at the altar after a courtship of half a decade. The host and actress opened her heart about what her relationship with the singer was likefrom how they met in Mexico, until he asked her for a divorce over the phone, according to what the Puerto Rican woman said in an interview with Yordi Rosado, on her YouTube channel.

The actress revealed that she met her future husband at an event he had in Mexico. “According to what he told me, he had like a crush with me and he invited me to go see him and that we would meet at a showcase that he had at the Hard Rock Café, in Polanco, or something like that, and I came as Mauricio (Islas), to meet him because I was going out with Mauricio because I was going like any other compatriot,” said Adamari López.

Yordi Rosado shared his interview with Adamari López with the 3.81 million subscribers of his YouTube channel. Photo:Instagram @yordirosadooficial Share

What happened to the ring and the house after the divorce of Adamari López and Luis Fonsi?

After the marriage proposal Adamari López's breast cancer diagnosis arrived. She recognizes that during her illness, her then husband, Luis Fonsi, was present and was a support for her, she even says that her love for the Despacito singer was one of her driving forces after her recovery. . However, once in remission and back at work, the relationship began to cool.

“He wasn't much of a talker, we lived on top of things. We spent about a year with nothing and one day while traveling, he called me and told me that he wanted to get divorced. “He tells me that he didn't want more,” Adamari said in The interview with Yordi Rosado, where he also revealed that he still has the wedding ring that Luis Fonsi gave him, he said that he has it stored in a safe in the bank. “I don't wear it, but I have it,” he declared.

The driver revealed that after that call, Fonsi returned to the house they bought together in Miami before getting married: “In the end we returned to the same house, that is, we lived in the same place, although there was nothing there anymore.” Adamari López recalled that she underwent another operation and then he left the house. “He already had a place to go, he finished grabbing the things and said he'd come back 'Later' and when he was in the other place he called me and told me 'I have everything I need, I'm not going back,'” the woman said. actress, who did not reveal what happened to the joint property.

How did Luis Fonsi conquer Adamari López?



The singer, seven years younger than the actress, continued looking for her, until they met in Los Angeles, California, where they shared a flight to Miami and thus began to get to know each other. “We started talking, he started asking me out, we always went out in groups, we didn't go out alone and I didn't know what he really wanted, but he won me over too. “He was fun, he was jovial, he sang divine,” Adamari said about her now ex-husband.

“We traveled a lot, we went to Puerto Rico. I really liked that it was family, for me family has always been importantso her family was involved and we always went out in groups and there were cousins, close friends, family,” the actress highlighted.

Adamari revealed that they were both very detail-oriented and that at a concert in Puerto Rico, he even gave her an incense holder and that she made him a box with photographs. “I was willing to put my career aside a bit to dedicate myself to being a wife. and to support him in his career,” said the Desiguales host.

After several years of dating, the relationship was so consolidated that the couple shared a home in Miami. “We had already bought a house together before he asked me to marry him,” said the actress.who said that Luis Fonsi proposed to her to be his wife at a meal in Puerto Rico, which he organized at the house of Adaline, Adamari's older sister and in which both of their families were present.

She didn't expect the singer to declare himself and was surprised when he did. “And suddenly she told me if she wanted wine and I said 'no, I don't want to', and he says to me: are you sure you don't want to? And when I looked at him he had the bottle of wine with the ring to propose to me and on the label of the bottle it said: 'Will you marry me?'and I had a photo of the two of them,” said the host.