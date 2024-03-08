The new generations of Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio they will be 100% electric and will be developed on the platform Stla Large by Stellantis and the new Stla Brain technology suite. After the announcement of the production of electric cars in Cassino the future of the two flagship Alfa Romeo models, which they will have, is taking shape 800 km of autonomy and they will recharge in less than 20 minutes.

Electric Alfa Romeo, Giulia and Stelvio

The new Alfa Romeo will be electric: Giulia and Stelvio they arrive by 2026. The Biscione flagships will be developed on the platform Stla Large by Stellantison which all the future models of the group will be born segment D and already used for the new one Dodge Charger in the United States.

The main feature of this platform is the battery 118 kWh at 800 voltswhich will guarantee ultra-fast charging times, with the possibility of resetting 4.5 kWh per minute via high power columns, for an autonomy that comes close to 800km.

Alfa Romeo Giulia electric Stla Large Stellantis platform

The platform on which the new electric Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will be created allows designers to propose electric cars with rear-wheel drive and 4×4, with one, two or three electric motors. The available power goes from 350 to 800 HPwhile the battery capacity goes from 101 kWh to 118 kWhfor autonomies that touch on the 800km. There will also be a version Four-leaf cloverwhich will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds.

Over-the-air updates

Furthermore, Alfa Romeo will introduce the technological platform Stla Brain, an integrated cloud-based software and hardware system that will manage all the car's functions, from electronics to energy management. This architecture will enable over-the-air updates and will offer continuously evolving services thanks to the car's constant connectivity to the network.

A partnership with Amazon will ensure the integration of systems augmented reality and the transfer of computing power to the cloud.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio electric Stla Large Stellantis platform

The man-machine interface Stla SmartCockpit it will be fully customizable and integrated with Stla Brain, offering an intuitive experience for the driver through touch, voice and gesture controls and based on the analysis of gaze. Applications based onartificial intelligence they will handle functions such as navigation andvoice assistantas well as interacting with e-commerce systems and digital payment services.

When electric Alfa Romeos arrive

Alfa Romeo has officially confirmed that the new generation of Stelvio will be submitted by the end of 2025with its arrival on the market expected for the first part of 2026. The Giulia it will instead be released the following year. Both models will debut in an electric version, but there could also be thermal versions before the Alfa Romeo brand transforms, in 2027, into a brand exclusively dedicated to electric cars.

Among the electric Alfa Romeos arriving there is also the new Giulietta

Giulia and Stelvio will not be the only Alfa Romeo electric cars arriving because in 2028 it will be the turn of Julietwhich will share the same platform as the future one Launch Delta. Both cars will be produced at the Melfi (PZ), in Basilicataand will use the platform Stla Mediumwith autonomy estimated at around 700km for the more efficient single-engine versions. The flexibility of the frame will allow you to accommodate one or two thrusters, offering maximum installation flexibility.

Electric racing Giulia

Read also:

→ Stellantis electric car production in Cassino

→ All the news, car tests on ALFA ROMEO

→ All the news on Stellantis

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!