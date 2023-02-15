Raquel Welch, the American actress considered the most beautiful woman in the world after wearing a leather bikini in ‘A million years ago BC’, died this Wednesday at the age of 82, her agent reported.

The Bolivian-ancestry star died “quietly this morning after a brief illness,” his agent wrote in a statement, without elaborating. Welch, with a career spanning five decades, left behind two children.

Although his physique undeniably marked his professional career, his acting quality was beyond doubt with the two nominations he had for the Golden Globes on two occasions and he got it for his role in the 1974 film, ‘The Three Musketeers’ , starring Faye Dunaway and Charlton Heston.