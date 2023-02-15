Home page politics

Florian Naumann

Before the decisive round of the French elections, Emmanuel Macron warns of the left-wing alliance NUPES. © Gonzalo Fuentes / dpa

Siko starts on Friday. There will probably be a strike at Munich Airport on the main day of arrival – impacts on high-profile guests are possible.

Munich – There is a strike at German airports. Munich Airport is also affected. This is not only a problem for many business people and private travelers – the Munich Security Conference 2023 (Siko) is now also expecting difficulties for its sometimes top-class participants.

“Hundreds of decision-makers from all five continents have already confirmed their participation,” said a spokeswoman on Wednesday (February 15). “The strike announced by the Verdi union at German airports would not only affect many private vacation and travel plans, but also our conference schedule.”

Munich Siko 2023: strike also hits conference – “would have an impact”

We are in close contact with all the relevant authorities and especially the guests in order to keep the effects as low as possible, it said. The conference will be an important venue for deliberations on the Ukraine war this year. Siko’s “security report” had already been published on Monday. It speaks of an explosive “system competition”.

The Munich Security Conference is considered the most important meeting of politicians and experts on security policy worldwide. Among others, US Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) are expected. According to the police, more than 45 heads of state and government as well as ministers from different departments want to travel.

Siko start in Munich on Friday: Verdi strike on the main arrival day

The conference starts on Friday, so that day should also be one of the main travel days. The Verdi union announced on Wednesday night that it wanted to shut down the airports in Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dortmund, Hanover and Bremen all day. In doing so, it expands the collective bargaining dispute in the public sector at airports. The employees of the operating companies are often paid according to the collective agreements of the municipalities.