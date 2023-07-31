A little over three months have passed since actress Amanda Bynes (California, 37 years old) was released as an inmate of the mental institution where she had to be admitted in March. It was she herself who called the emergency service for help and an ambulance took her to the hospital after finding her disoriented and naked on the streets of Los Angeles. She remained admitted to the hospital for three weeks and then returned to her house, where she lives alone, but with the purpose of starting an outpatient treatment, working with doctors and specialists, to ensure her mental stability, according to what was reported at the time by the half american TMZ. However, this has not been enough and, as the same medium has confirmed, the Nickelodeon child star has re-entered a new psychiatric center, derived from her previous treatment center.

The sources consulted by TMZ assure that the interpreter of films like Hairspray either she is the boy has checked into a new intensive inpatient mental health treatment facility in Orange County in early July. Once again, it was Bynes herself, who, as she has revealed in past interviews, suffers from bipolar disorder and manic depression, who felt she needed more help than the outpatient program provided and decided to opt “for a more therapeutic environment,” she confirms. the middle. The new center will provide the actress with a medical team, therapists and other patients with whom to socialize during her stay, something they say she prefers to the solitude of her home.

More information

In April, Bynes also alarmed the media when she was arrested after police received a call about a woman being in danger. The woman was Bynes, who alerted her that she was distraught and felt that she could harm herself. She was then also taken to a psychiatric facility for a mental health evaluation, in which it was determined that she needed psychiatric care and spent time in a facility before briefly moving into outpatient care.

According to the sources of TMZ, Bynes is now receiving a higher level of medical support than he received at the previous institution. “She is in residential treatment, receiving care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while she also participates in daily therapy sessions and activities to help her develop skills to use when she leaves the center,” they state. she. In October 2022, the actress, away from acting for more than a decade, enrolled in cosmetic school with plans to become a manicurist.

Bynes has been public about his mental and addiction problems for years. In an interview that she carried out in 2018 with the media Paper Magazine, The interpreter revealed her beginnings in drugs. She began smoking marijuana at the age of 16 and later tried other stronger substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA, but according to the actress, none of these drugs caused her addiction. Her real problems began with Adderall (amphetamines), a substance she abused, in part, because she had a reputation for helping women lose weight, Bynes revealed. “When I was filming Free pass (2011), I remember being in the caravan and chewing the Adderall pills. I remember chewing a bunch of them and being literally giddy and not being able to focus on my lines or memorize them. I remember seeing my image on the screen and literally tripping and thinking that my arm looked so fat because it was in the foreground or whatever and I remember running off the set and thinking: My God, I look bad, “he admitted in the interview.

Since 2013, Bynes was in the legal custody of her parents, who took care of medicating her to control her psychotic outbursts. However, in 2022 the interpreter requested the end of this guardianship and it was granted when the judge considered that she “was no longer necessary”. Despite the erratic events of this year, her parents have not filed for guardianship of her daughter again and maintain her independence. The sources of TMZ They assure that they know where she is and support her decisions, and that Bynes “knows that her parents are there for her if she needs them.”