Madonna and photos with her children: “Lucky to be alive”

A month after hospitalization in intensive care due to a bacterial infection, Madonna returns to social media by posting a series of photos with her children in which she says she feels “lucky to be alive”.

“The love of family and friends is the best medicine. A month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get involved in your children’s needs and seemingly endless giving. But when things ended my kids really showed up for me,” wrote the pop star who will turn 65 on August 16th.

And speaking of children David and Maria Lourdes, portrayed with her in the photos published on profile Instagram, Madonna says: “I saw a side of them that I have never seen before. She made the difference. So she got the love and support of my friends”.

The singer also showed a gift her manager Guy Oseary gave her: “If you zoom in on this image I’m holding you’ll see an Andy Warhol Polaroid shot of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it.”

“A perfect triangle of brilliance. Artist who has touched so many lives, including my own. I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how lucky I am to have known these people and so many others who are no longer around,” added Madonna.

Finally, the pop star thanked all those who have been close to her, whom she defines as “my angels who protected me and allowed me to stay to finish doing my job”.