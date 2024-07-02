The fall at the most beautiful moment

Great regret at home GasGas Tech3 for the end of the Dutch Grand Prixwhich was ending with Peter Acosta in seventh position after a good comeback by the Spanish rookie up to the edge of the podium. However, right during thelast lapthe opportunity to reach the points zone in the University of Motorcycles has vanished following a fallwith the French team having to settle for the two points gained by Augustus Fernandez, 14th.

Episode to understand

Starting from the tenth position on the starting grid, Acosta managed to climb back into the top five in the space of a few laps, finding himself in seventh position at the start of the final lap. Unfortunately for him, when everything seemed ready to close the race in this position, the Spaniard lost control of the KTM in the second sector, ruining the opportunity to complete the GP: “We have to take the positive aspects, because even after a difficult weekend for us we managed to be competitive in the race. – commented – It’s hard to understand the accidentbecause in the last laps I had eased the situation to finish in a positive way. Maybe the tyres cooled down too much, it was a strange accident. It’s sad to end the weekend on this note, but we keep working, we’re improving and we’re getting closer every weekend.”

On the other hand, Fernandez was also the protagonist of another great comeback, which saw him cross the finish line in 14th place after starting from 22nd position on the grid at the end of an unsatisfactory weekend: “I didn’t have a good feeling with the bike at any point during the weekend.so it was very difficult for me here – He admitted – after the sprint we hoped to improve, but that wasn’t the case. We managed to finish the race, which I’m happy about anyway because in the last races I had two retirements. Let’s go to Germany and see if we can be a bit more competitive at Sachsenring”.