RIQUELME HAS ALREADY CHOSEN: BOCA WILL BE LOCAL IN SAN LORENZO. The Bombonera field does not arrive well at the start of the League Cup due to the work being done vs Sarmiento

Thursday, February 1

19 hours

[CONFIRMADO] BOCA will be LOCAL on the SAN LORENZO court for the 2nd date against Sarmiento.

In the event of receiving a refusal, which seems unlikely since a lot of progress has been made in that regard, the José Amalfitani de Vélez It is being considered as a second option.

However, everything seems to be in place so that the venue located on Avenida Fernández De La Cruz between Av. Perito Moreno and Av. Varela, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Nueva Pompeya, will receive Boca fans who come to see their team. in their first game playing at home in 2024.