After its debut in the 2024 Professional League Cup against Platense in Vicente López, Boca will have to be home against Sarmiento de Junín for date 2 of the contest, but to the regret of its fans, “Xeneize” will not be able to compete in the mythical Bombonera.
This is because your playing field is not in condition to be able to host the match, since repairs are being made to the Brandsen 805 lawn due to the fact that tents were set up for several weeks during the club's presidential elections, which damaged the state of the lawn.
For this reason, President Juan Román Riquelme began to move quickly taking into account that the commitment is scheduled for Thursday, February 1 and has already contacted his peers San Lorenzo from Almagroone of the classic rivals of the Boca team, to be able to rent the field for this match.
The Pedro Bidegain, which this Saturday will have the premiere of Boedo's “Ciclón” when it receives Lanús, is the stadium chosen by “Román”, who is still awaiting a response from the Barça leaders.
In the event of receiving a refusal, which seems unlikely since a lot of progress has been made in that regard, the José Amalfitani de Vélez It is being considered as a second option.
However, everything seems to be in place so that the venue located on Avenida Fernández De La Cruz between Av. Perito Moreno and Av. Varela, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Nueva Pompeya, will receive Boca fans who come to see their team. in their first game playing at home in 2024.
San Lorenzo will have a semester ahead where it will not only play at home for the local tournament but also in the Copa Libertadores, but the money that Boca can offer for rent would be interesting and well received in the Barça institution, so the answer It would be positive. Will it happen?
