Red Art Games announces the western edition of Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEASTwhich will be available in physical and digital format starting next October 25th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

The game based on the famous visual novel is a tactical RPG developed by Apollosoft (Langrisser I & II, Ragnarok Tactics) with the original creator’s script Kumo Kagyu and the official character designer Noboru Kannatsuki.

Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST will also be available in a Deluxe and Collector’s Edition with the following contents.

Deluxe Edition

price: €49.99

A copy of the game

An exclusive case with an alternative cover

A sheet of stickers

The Original Soundtrack CD

Collector’s Edition

price: €69.99

A copy of the game

A Steelcase

A double-sided acrylic stand

A double-sided poster

A sheet of stickers

Let’s see the announcement trailer below.

Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST – Announcement Trailer

Source: Red Art Games