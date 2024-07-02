Red Art Games announces the western edition of Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEASTwhich will be available in physical and digital format starting next October 25th exclusively on Nintendo Switch.
The game based on the famous visual novel is a tactical RPG developed by Apollosoft (Langrisser I & II, Ragnarok Tactics) with the original creator’s script Kumo Kagyu and the official character designer Noboru Kannatsuki.
Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST will also be available in a Deluxe and Collector’s Edition with the following contents.
Deluxe Edition
price: €49.99
- A copy of the game
- An exclusive case with an alternative cover
- A sheet of stickers
- The Original Soundtrack CD
Collector’s Edition
price: €69.99
- A copy of the game
- A Steelcase
- A double-sided acrylic stand
- A double-sided poster
- A sheet of stickers
Let’s see the announcement trailer below.
Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST – Announcement Trailer
Source: Red Art Games
#Goblin #Slayer #ADVENTURER #NIGHTMARE #FEAST #arrives #Europe #physical #edition
Leave a Reply