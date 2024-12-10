He testicular cancer It affects the organs that produce male hormones and semen and are located inside the scrotum. The age group where it is most common is between 20 and 40 years old. The symptoms are clear: pain and swelling in the area. Most cases have a favorable prognosis.

Causes of testicular cancer

Various risk factors

Testicular cancer is a disease in which malignant (cancerous) cells develop in the tissues of one or both testicles. The risk factors are having had some history in the family, having had an undescended testicle and having had problems in the development of the testicles.

Types of testicular cancer are usually:

– Seminoma. They can appear at any age, although they are more common in older men. They usually have a good prognosis.

-No seminoma. This is the case of choriocarcinoma, embryonal carcinoma, teratoma and yolk sac tumor. They usually appear at an early age and develop rapidly.

Symptoms of testicular cancer

Inflammation and pain

The most common symptoms of testicular cancer are:

– Inflammation and pain in the scrotal area.

– Non-painful lump that is a clear indication of the possibility of developing the disease.

– Dull pain in the abdomen or groin.

– Sudden accumulation of fluid in the scrotum.

– Enlargement or sensitivity in the breasts.

– Pain in the lower back.

Diagnosis of testicular cancer

Biopsy

The physical examination is the doctor’s first method to detect and diagnose testicular cancer. Observing symptoms will help determine what additional tests will be recommended. Most likely, a biopsy of tissues from the area will be performed for analysis in the laboratory. It is also common to do an ultrasound of the testicles and a tumor marker analysis test. Another test may be computed tomography of the pelvis, abdomen and chest.

Defining the stage of testicular cancer ranges from 0 to III. 0 is a pre-invasive lesion; stage I indicates that the tumor is in a testicle; stage II indicates that the cancer has spread to the abdominal lymph nodes; and stage III indicates that the cancer has spread to other areas that may include the kidneys, liver, bones, lungs or brain.

Testicular cancer treatment and medication

Individualized plans for each case

The treatment is stipulated based on the characteristics of each case. There are several key factors in determining treatment and recovery options.

– Level of cancer development.

– Type of cancer.

– Tumor size.

Treatment usually includes surgery to remove the tumors, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. It is important to know if cancer cells have spread to other parts of the body. This distribution process can be done through the tissues, the bloodstream or the lymphatic system.

Radical inguinal orchiectomy is one of the treatments to remove stipular cancer in almost all types of cancer. Chemotherapy treatments, which are usually required in the treatment of non-seminoma tumors, can be a cause of infertility, so if you want to have children, it may be recommended to measure hormonal levels (testosterone, luteinizing hormone -LH or HL- or follicle-stimulating hormone or follicle-stimulating hormone -FSH- before orchidectomy and preservation of semen samples in a sperm bank.

Testicular cancer prevention

Recommended habits

There is no clear preventive formula to avoid the development of testicular cancer, but there are some guidelines that can help, such as self-examination of the testicles after showering, looking for hard lumps and comparing both scrotums. It is also recommended to follow a healthy diet or not smoke and others are related to specific risk factors for this type of cancer.