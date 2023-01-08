Sunday, January 8, 2023
Accidents | Traffic accident involving several cars on Porvoonväylä

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in World Europe
The police are there directing traffic to a detour.

On Porvoonväylä there has been a road traffic accident involving several cars, the Helsinki police say on Twitter.

“The accident happened on the lanes leading to Helsinki between Massby interchange, Sipoo-Östersundom interchange, Helsinki.”

According to the police’s initial information, the car derailed in the passing lane, after which several cars collided with it. Lanes leading to Helsinki will be closed to traffic.

Traffic in the direction of Helsinki is diverted from Söderkulla to road 170.

See also  The Castellón Court acquits those responsible for the Castor project
