Accidents | Traffic accident involving several cars on Porvoonväylä

The police are there directing traffic to a detour.

On Porvoonväylä there has been a road traffic accident involving several cars, the Helsinki police say on Twitter.

“The accident happened on the lanes leading to Helsinki between Massby interchange, Sipoo-Östersundom interchange, Helsinki.”

According to the police’s initial information, the car derailed in the passing lane, after which several cars collided with it. Lanes leading to Helsinki will be closed to traffic.

Traffic in the direction of Helsinki is diverted from Söderkulla to road 170.