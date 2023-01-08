Climb-E is a modular means of transport composed of a capsule, designed for use on the property, capable of carrying, in the various configurations, up to 4 people, and to be combined, when on the move, with a fully electric platform, the skid, not owned but shared. The characterizing element of this prototype is the possibility of finding its natural location as an integral part of the various housing or work units, expanding the surface area as an additional room. A special feature of Climb-e is also the modularity: the internal configurations of the capsule allow a plurality of public services to be offered to private users directly at their homes. The home offer can be unlimited: basic medical assistance services, dental services or telemedicine medical analysis services, catering and show cooking services for private events, home massages with equipped facilities, home sales of the most varied products, veterinary services and pet grooming.
The entire system is managed via a dedicated app that allows owners to book their journey both in urban and extra-urban environments or to book a specific service. The programming provides for the withdrawal of the capsule directly from your apartment thanks to the freight elevator system developed by Schindler and the subsequent transfer to the street level for combination with the skid, previously booked again via the app. Once they reach their destination, the capsule is released from the skid to be combined either with another freight elevator for positioning on the correct floor of the destination building (apartment/office) or with another carrier for longer-range journeys, such as the hyperloop. Once the service is finished, the skid can answer calls from other customers, or go to the parking or recharge area.
Thanks to autonomous driving and the electric traction, Climb-E can travel in both directions. The external design of the capsule is characterized by a total symmetry of the forms which is an expression of the bivalence of the motor function of the capsule. The sides are distinguished by a clear separation between the lower section, made of composite material, and the upper section, made up of large glass which ensures brightness inside the passenger compartment while also guaranteeing the maximum level of privacy, thanks to the possibility of complete darkening of the windows. On both sides of the capsule there are two pairs of pantograph doors that integrate with the dock of attack in the host building and which allows excellent access inside the capsule even for people with motor disabilities in wheelchairs. On the outside of the doors, on the band that separates the glass surfaces from the lower part, there are proximity sensors and automatic recognition of the registered user and four small LED screens that allow you to personalize welcome messages on board or that report functional messages.
The indoor of the capsule offers the same symmetry present on the outside and is characterized by great flexibility of use.
The windows of the capsule integrate semi-transparent screens that allow the use of a wide range of multimedia contents. Thanks to the use of the cloud, it is possible to configure the capsule according to the personal profiles of the various users before they are on board, thus guaranteeing a seamless experience also for the UX & HMI system. Various configurations of the screens and related contents can coexist at the same time if there are several passengers on board. The management of all the multimedia contents, the domotic control functions, the lighting and the ventilation inside the capsule can be operated via two touch screens placed in front of the two sofas or via voice activation.
For what concerns the skid instead, it is four-wheel drive and steer that cantilevers off the platform. The wheels are completely integrated inside the square-shaped bodies which completely hide the tires and integrate various lights, projectors and various functional and active and passive safety devices. On the two short sides of the skid there are two 43-inch multifunction screens that can be used both for functional messages and road warnings, and for playful messages that can be customized by the passengers. The battery pack is housed in the central part of the floor, positioned very low and under the anchoring system for the capsule, thus ensuring a very low center of gravity and better use of vertical spaces for passengers. The batteries are lithium-ion and guarantee a range of use of 322 km. Induction recharging is guaranteed automatically (15 minutes for 80% of the charge) inside the various storage silos located in specific urban areas and in underground floors of the various buildings. The skid also integrates the AIS anti-aquaplaning systems made by Easyrain, thus maximizing grip on the road surface.
