L’indoor of the capsule offers the same symmetry present on the outside and is characterized by great flexibility of use.

The windows of the capsule integrate semi-transparent screens that allow the use of a wide range of multimedia contents. Thanks to the use of the cloud, it is possible to configure the capsule according to the personal profiles of the various users before they are on board, thus guaranteeing a seamless experience also for the UX & HMI system. Various configurations of the screens and related contents can coexist at the same time if there are several passengers on board. The management of all the multimedia contents, the domotic control functions, the lighting and the ventilation inside the capsule can be operated via two touch screens placed in front of the two sofas or via voice activation.

For what concerns the skid instead, it is four-wheel drive and steer that cantilevers off the platform. The wheels are completely integrated inside the square-shaped bodies which completely hide the tires and integrate various lights, projectors and various functional and active and passive safety devices. On the two short sides of the skid there are two 43-inch multifunction screens that can be used both for functional messages and road warnings, and for playful messages that can be customized by the passengers. The battery pack is housed in the central part of the floor, positioned very low and under the anchoring system for the capsule, thus ensuring a very low center of gravity and better use of vertical spaces for passengers. The batteries are lithium-ion and guarantee a range of use of 322 km. Induction recharging is guaranteed automatically (15 minutes for 80% of the charge) inside the various storage silos located in specific urban areas and in underground floors of the various buildings. The skid also integrates the AIS anti-aquaplaning systems made by Easyrain, thus maximizing grip on the road surface.